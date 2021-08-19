West Virginia University is gearing up to hold its annual TEDxWVU event beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the Creative Arts Center at the Gladys Davis Theater.
Tickets to see this event went on sale Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Mountainlair and Creative Arts Center box offices as well as on ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets are $24 and WVU student tickets are $16.
This year’s speakers Eric Mason, Olivia Dowler, Mark Garofoli, Samantha Mariano, Cooper Simmerman and Hunter Moore will be answering the question, “If Not Us, Who?”
Dowler, a sophomore history and Spanish student, said she got involved with TEDxWVU because of her love of watching TED talks and desire to give her own.
In her talk, Dowler plans to discuss identity and how people define themselves.
“I'm talking about identity and why that doesn't have to be an all or nothing thing,” she explained. “And one trait doesn't have to define your entire, personality or anything. And that nobody can really define your personality except for you.”
Dowler said she wants her listeners to be themselves regardless of who they are and the impressions of those around them.
“As you get older, I feel like people just try to put one label on you. And it's like, oh yeah, she that or this,” she said. “But not only, are people multi-faceted and have different personality traits, but also, you just change a lot as you grow up.”
Moore, a senior mechanical and aerospace engineering student, will speak about the relationship young people have with West Virginia. Specifically, Moore plans to address the struggle of some West Virginians to decide whether to stay in West Virginia or to leave.
“When you're looking at the Appalachian identity, a lot of that, and a lot of what I hope to speak to, is a struggle, whether to stay or whether to leave,” he said.
After growing up in a small town in rural West Virginia, Moore said that coming to WVU was a transition.
“Coming up to WVU, and then having those opportunities to see things like TEDx and pursue on major in engineering is quite, quite a change.”
Moore explained that coming to WVU allowed him to gain new experiences and learn things that he had not been exposed to before.
“There are places here that open past 7 p.m.; there are things to do on the weekends. My classes are a little bit more than the basic math, science, history, English,” he said. “Really kind of shows. I guess, what kind of exists beyond rural West Virginia.”
Yet while he was able to gain new experiences by leaving his rural hometown, Moore said he is hesitant to leave West Virginia.
“Now I know that kind of what can be done by leaving West Virginia, but also having still been in the state now having this pride, you know,” he said. “Singing songs about West Virginia and going to these games and having that West Virginia pride: it leaves a lot of students, myself included, at kind of a crossroads.”
Another reason some young West Virginians do not want to leave is because of the narrative that they are leaving the struggle for cultural progress to those who stay, Moore said.
“If someone leaves, it leaves, it then falls on those who stay, sometimes, to kind of deal with West Virginia and Appalachia and the cultural struggle and the struggle for progress or progressive ideas.”
According to Moore, there is no one right answer to this problem. He said that young West Virginians need to do what is best for them yet he sees the question “If Not Us, Who?” as a chance to ask who has the responsibility to “fight for West Virginia.”