Eftihia Arkoudis wasn’t sure how many people would come to the Morgantown Community Orchestra’s concert in December of last year.
To the delight of the Director of the WVU Community Music Program, members of the community filled the theater in support of the orchestra.
“It was this genuine feeling of happiness when Falbo Theater was packed for the community orchestra concert,” Arkoudis said. “There was no room for anybody to sit, we had to add extra chairs.”
The concert was a success.
“The orchestra performed magnificently. The rep was very uplifting,” Arkoudis described.
The pandemic forced the musicians out of performance spaces and took away the community’s ability to gather. But even after COVID-19 forced the world to move online, music is bringing people together again.
“It wasn't just a reunion — it was a celebration,” Arkoudis said, describing the concert and a student recital that took place the same month. “All of our students came back to perform live for the people they love and for the community. So I think, inevitably, we were all grateful and happy to be there.”
WVU's Community Music Program is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and returning to in-person group classes and private instruction this semester.
“Right now we are redefining ourselves after going through the pandemic so I am trying to pursue fresh ideas, new initiatives that speak to the culture and the tastes of the people right now with how the events have changed our world currently,” said Arkoudis.
In honor of the program’s 60th anniversary, the Morgantown Community Orchestra will hold a concert on March 27 in Falbo Theater, located in the Canady Creative Arts Center.
This concert will honor all of the former directors of the Community Music Program since 1962. Arkoudis said that the concert would feature “female composers or works dedicated to females,” as a tribute to women in leadership and to the fact that all of the program’s directors have been women.
“Every woman that directed the Community Music Program has changed it slightly,” Arkoudis said. “So the Community Music Program has never been just one thing and has changed throughout the years.”
This year the community program is also offering two brand new areas of instruction: Appalachian music and jazz.
The Morgantown Community Orchestra will also have another concert scheduled April 24 in Clay Theater.
Registration to participate in the Community Music Program this semester began Jan. 10 and will tentatively close on March 14. The program is inclusive of students of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds.
The program offers a 10% discount to WVU Creative Arts students and seniors 60 years and older. Families with multiple children also receive a 5% discount for every child after their first registration.
“The Community Music Program is a platform that strengthens social bonds through music,” Arkoudis said. “You're bringing community members of various cultural, financial and educational backgrounds together to play music.”
Arkoudis pointed out the significance of the successful orchestra concert to the community.
“That made me feel like the arts are strong,” Arkoudis said. “And if we just continue bringing them back, we are trickling some happiness into the lives of our community.”
More information about the Community Music Program including how to register is available on the program’ website.