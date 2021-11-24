Going Black Friday shopping in Morgantown?
From the Morgantown Mall to the University Town Centre, the area is full of shopping hotspots and there are deals to be had.
Here are just a few sales happening around Morgantown.
Downtown
For many students, the Mountaineer Fanstore is a High Street favorite. During Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, this shop will have a rack of discounted dog toys, bleacher seats and other small WVU accessories.
Gallery 304, a vintage shop located on High Street as well, will be participating in Small Business Saturday. Starting on the 28th, deals such as 20% off all WVU gear and 15% off everything else will be available.
Free 90’s WVU Game Cups will be included with every purchase as supplies last.
University Town Centre
Five Below is always a fun, short stop. Students can find affordable holiday decor for their dorms or apartments.
Shop for stocking stuffers, graphic tees, art supplies, winter accessories and more with their $1 to $5 holiday section.
Target has a deal continuing from now until Nov. 27 that includes savings on video games, electronics, and Apple offers such as savings of up to $60 on Airpods and Apple Watch.
They will release and update sales starting on Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
GameStop will have deals such as up to $60 off select Bose headsets, up to 40% off Logitech and Razer PC accessories, and up to 60% off Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch games.
Starting on Nov. 23, Ulta will be having a deal of $10 select mascaras from brands such as SmashBox and KVD.Along with the mascaras, select lip products will be $10.
Friday through Saturday, Buff City Soap is having 20% off your entire order and 30% off an order of one hundred or more.
Morgantown Mall
The Morgantown Mall is a great place for those who like to get their holiday shopping done in one trip.
Pacsun has deals ranging from 40% off graphic tees, to buy one, get one free pair of jeans and pants.
Other deals include 10% off your entire purchase when you buy online and pick up in store.
Sephora inside the JCPenny will be giving away a 9-piece sample bag with a purchase of $50 or more.
Be on the lookout for stores such as Bath and Body Works, American Eagle, and others like Journeys inside the Morgantown Mall as their deals will be updated.
Journeys currently has a live Pre-Black Friday sale including 30-50% off select styles.