Chaplains Courtney and Ben Erzkus met each other in seminary. Now they work together at the Lutheran Campus Ministry at West Virginia University.
“You have one life to live, you gotta do what you feel called and passionate about,” Courtney said. “So we applied to this, and we said, ‘We know that you want one chaplain. We know this is weird and no one has ever done this before, but we would like to share the position.'”
Ben and Courtney were raised religiously, but neither one of them had planned on becoming a pastor.
Courtney studied to be a history professor. She said that the idea of becoming a pastor came to her because connecting with others was something that she needed that seemed to be missing from other career paths.
“You get to help people. You get to hear people’s stories. You get to share with people in a very profound way that they’re loved no matter what,” she said.
Her passion for others was strengthened during an international service program that she took through the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. She spent a year in Palestine along the West Bank, living and eating with locals.
“It wasn’t just about me going to be like, ‘Hey, have you heard about Jesus?’ But you know, just reminding them that they’re loved.”
Courtney said that there was no single “lightning bolt” moment that made her decide to become a pastor, but it was the experiences she had that changed her mind. Ben, however, remembers the exact moment he knew he was meant to go to seminary.
After graduating from college, he took a year off to park cars because he wanted to find a way to help people. One day, he was parking cars at a hospital and he asked someone how they were doing.
Their mother was dying. Ben told them where to go and added that he was praying for them, and then the man broke down crying, thanking him.
“Man, if that could be your job, you know, showing people love in the times [of] deep sadness…that someone’s there. That means a lot.”
Although they took time apart to have internships at the beginning of their relationship, Ben and Courtney said that this only strengthened their relationship and allowed them to grow as pastors.
They were brought even closer when, during Courtney’s second pregnancy with her youngest son, Charlie, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Courtney and Ben had worried about how they would work together before, but this made them see that it was possible.
“That was kind of a big eye-opener for us, in terms of what we talked about as our priority, which was to be together as a family and making sure that we got to see the kids, especially when they're young, and spend that quality time,” Courtney said.
Today, Ben is the “people person” in their working relationship, while Courtney manages the social media and they work together with their two children, Alice and Charlie. They have taught in Nebraska and Pennsylvania, and now WVU has felt like a “coming home,” especially for Ben.
While they both feel comfortable in their church community, they still encounter prejudice about their leading the church together, and Courtney as a female reverend who is also a mother.
“When Alice was born, it was hard for people to understand what a pastor who’s a mom looks like, and how do we embrace that, you know, and not just try to fix it,” she said.
“Anytime I’ve seen a woman who is being her full self as a pastor, that’s opened the door for me, and that’s helped me to understand that like, I can be me and I can be me as Courtney and as a mom, as a wife, as a woman, and that’s good enough.”
Laurel Muhly-Alexander, a public relations senior at WVU who attends the campus chapel and was raised as a Lutheran pastor’s daughter, said there has been a shift in the Lutheran church toward equity and social consciousness that Ben and Courtney embody.
“They’re very inclusive, and they make a point that the chapel is a place for all, regardless of background [or] previous affiliation,” she said.
Muhly said that it is apparent from talking to Courtney and Ben the amount of love they have for others, even in the face of criticism. She said that her mom is a pastor, too, and that the idea that women cannot be pastors is “unbiblical.”
“I also think that it is a little bit unorthodox that it's a couple at the Chapel instead of just one pastor, but I think that them together, do a fantastic job,” she said. “And I don't think that anyone really, who has been to the chapel has a problem with it. I think that it's a lot of open minded people who really have embraced Pastor Courtney, Pastor Ben and their two kids.”
She said that being a part of this small congregation and eating meals with them every Sunday has changed her college experience for the better.
“I was just going through a difficult time, in the beginning of the semester. I was changing leases, I dropped my sorority. I was just kind of going through a lot, and I came to the chapel and immediately found home–I immediately found a community of supportive and caring and godly people that want the best for me.”
Ben said that what the church needs to resort to in a time of judgment is unconditional love, like that which he feels for his children.
“If we understand that we are loved, then we can love other people,” he said.