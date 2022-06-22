In their final Pride Month event of the season, the LGBTQ+ Center held a community wide “Great Pride Bake-Off” hosting 13 amateur bakers from the community and four judges from different restaurants around Morgantown.
Dr. Ellen Rodrigues, LGBTQ+ Center director and assistant professor, was inspired to set up this community event by both the Great British Baking Show and a similar event hosted by the Carruth Center.
Rodrigues reached out to individuals from Terra Cafe, Cisco and River Birch Cafe. Each judge had excellent dessert knowledge and identified themselves as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In the kitchen and dining areas of the LGBTQ+ Center sat 13 different baked goods sporting rainbows and summer themes.
The judges tasted each dessert and deliberated which fit best into each of the three categories: Signature Summer Pride Baker, Technical Challenge and Showstopper. Rodrigues kept the audience engaged with various baking related activities, providing Pride related gifts for all winners.
The Great Pride Bake Off paralleled the Great British Baking Show when Rodrigues presented flowers and gift bags to all three winners.
The three bakers who won the Pride Bake-Off Signature, Technical Challenge and Showstopper categories were the creators of the almond rainbow roll, rainbow layer cake and vegan lemon blueberry loaf.
Despite the idea of a baking competition, the real purpose behind the Great Pride Bake-Off was to bring the community together in the month of June.
“We just need an excuse to be together and celebrate Pride,” said Rodrigues. She was very surprised by the turnout to this event and hopes to see the same momentum in the fall once students return to campus.
Brad Grimes, the LGBTQ+ Center’s program coordinator, spoke about a common misconception that the center is here on campus to serve only those in the LGBTQ+ community. The hope for the Great Pride Bake-Off was to get a collection of the queer and allied community for their last event of Pride Month.
“The LGBTQ Center is for the entire university and campus family, so we do programs, events, outreach, and everything for LGBTQ faculty and staff, in addition to students,” said Grimes.
Pride means a lot to the LGBTQ+ community and is most importantly a dedicated outlet for joy and celebration.
“It's time for LGBTQ+ community to come together to celebrate each other but also ourselves and our identities,” said Grimes on the meaning of Pride. “It's a reflection period to remind ourselves and others that we are equal. We deserve as much human dignity, basic decency, and legal protections as everyone else. It's a really great antidote to the toxicity of shame.”
The LGBTQ+ center will be taking a break from events during July and will start ramping up more events this fall. Stay up to date with their events here.