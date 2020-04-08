During these times of quarantine and social distancing, everybody’s lives have been turned upside down.
Of course, due to the constraints that many of us are under, a visit to a restaurant might not be an option. Because of this, the DA has decided to move toward reviewing some foods that we all can enjoy during this period of online schooling.
This week, it’s somewhat of a matchup between two flavors of a delicious frozen meal – Totino’s Pizza Rolls.
Being a fine connoisseur of cuisine, I would not normally tell someone to stoop to frozen foods for a meal, but in desperate times, our guilty pleasures become habitual dining. Totino’s Pizza Rolls are a great snack or lunch and fill a craving even at 2 a.m., especially the latter when it comes to me. They are quick to make whether in the microwave or the oven, and oddly enough they don’t seem to ever make you want to stop eating them.
The two flavors I will be reviewing and comparing are the classic favorites of cheese and pepperoni. While the second option does contain cheese as well, both are extremely unique in their flavors.
The cheese variety is spiced and delicious: each bite is filled to the brim with a subtle sweetness that comes not only from the cheese but from the puff pastry casing as well. While this variety does have the tendency to burst in the microwave, the flavor remains and sometimes even adds some crispy edges to the hot cheese. This is the all-time classic — something that’s always available wherever you go — and the cheese variety retains its flavor even 30 minutes after you cook it.
The pepperoni kind is really an upgraded version of the cheese. Not only do you still get those subtle flavors from the crust and cheese of the roll, but a scrumptiously-spiced helping of pepperoni is included in every roll. The squared pepperoni included reminds me of pizza day from elementary to high school, which is not necessarily a compliment, but this pizza roll is especially addicting.
For someone who enjoys using the microwave, heresy I know, these rolls are especially well-made and don’t tend to burst while cooking. The biggest problem with the pepperoni flavor is that you can only cook 12 at a time.
Totino’s pizza rolls are a real blessing during these uncertain times, especially for those of us who aren’t cooking experts. In my household, these treats go so quickly that there’s been a feud between all my siblings regarding who ate who’s rolls.
I’m not one to crown winners in terms of which flavor is best, as everyone has their own tastes, but pepperoni is definitely my champion. Eat some frozen foods and indulge a little, but stay safe and remember to practice good hygiene and social distancing.