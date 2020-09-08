WVU’s student food pantry, The Rack, continues to serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sydni Vega, the Americorps Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) for the student food pantry, The Rack has taken multiple precautions to protect students and workers against COVID-19.
“Right now, we have The Rack roped off so that students who do come have to stand behind the rope, and they point to items that they want,” Vega said. “We bag it for them and then hand it to them so that they’re not physically touching anything that we have in The Rack.”
One of the biggest changes The Rack has had this year is the relocation of the food pantry. The Rack used to be located in Arnold Hall and Apartments, but now its new location is room 143 of the Mountainlair.
The Rack is also holding Fresh Food Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., where fresh produce will be handed out in the Student Engagement and Leadership office in room 162 of the Mountainlair.
According to Vega, moving to a new location has caused The Rack to be unable to provide perishable items every day.
“We do not give out any perishable items like frozen produce, but Mondays are kind of covering for that where we hand out fresh produce,” Vega said.
The Rack is still accepting donations this year, and there is an option to donate through Amazon on The Rack’s website for those who are unable to do it in person.
The Rack is also cleaning any donations that are brought in, as a precaution.
“We are still accepting donations; there’s not really guidelines for it,” Vega said. “If anyone has anything that they’d like to donate, we take it in. We kind of just do a quick wipe off because of hand-to-hand contact.”
The food pantry is open for all WVU students that need it. All that is required is a WVU student I.D. card and I.D. number.
“It’s open to all students. When they first come for their first time this semester, they fill out a form for us and then every other time that they come, they just provide their student I.D. and I.D. number,” Vega said.
The Rack’s Mountainlair location is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.