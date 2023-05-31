Hearts of Gold Service Dogs: Omega

Omega,  the official visitation therapy dog of WVU’s Reed College of Media poses for a photo

 Photo courtesy Diana Martinelli

Omega, the Reed College of Media’s therapy dog, passed away over the holiday weekend. Many students, staff and faculty are mourning the loss.

Omega was a standard poodle mix who has worked for the Reed College since 2012, making her the first visitation dog for the college, according to Twitter. Omega began her journey in the Hearts of Gold’s training program and was the longest-serving therapy dog on WVU’s campus.

Omega’s owner and Dean of the Reed College Diana Martinelli said in the past that, because of her long service, she began calling her the “queen and dean of the WVU visitation dogs.”

The name Omega, according to Martinelli, originated from her being the seventh pup in her mother’s litter and the last in that line.

Omega was loved by many students and staff and was well known around the college. She was so popular that she was given her own office hours and would carry around business cards in her bedazzled vest.

She could often be seen wandering the hallways of Martin Hall and spending time in classrooms comforting students. She was always dressed to the nines, with an array of bow ties and holiday costumes and even, on occasion, wearing shoes.

Omega’s favorite day of the week was Monday, as she could see her students once again in between and during classes.

Omega was a wonderful therapy dog who provided an immense amount of joy and happiness to students, staff and faculty across campus. Her work and comfort will not be forgotten.