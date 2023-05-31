Omega, the Reed College of Media’s therapy dog, passed away over the holiday weekend. Many students, staff and faculty are mourning the loss.
Omega was a standard poodle mix who has worked for the Reed College since 2012, making her the first visitation dog for the college, according to Twitter. Omega began her journey in the Hearts of Gold’s training program and was the longest-serving therapy dog on WVU’s campus.
It is with a heavy heart that we report Omega's passing. Since her arrival on campus as a pup in 2012, she has brought joy and comforted many on campus and within the larger community. Thank you, Omega, for your love and for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/pHFy0aGEpa— WVU College of Media (@wvumediacollege) May 30, 2023
Omega’s owner and Dean of the Reed College Diana Martinelli said in the past that, because of her long service, she began calling her the “queen and dean of the WVU visitation dogs.”
The name Omega, according to Martinelli, originated from her being the seventh pup in her mother’s litter and the last in that line.
Omega was loved by many students and staff and was well known around the college. She was so popular that she was given her own office hours and would carry around business cards in her bedazzled vest.
She could often be seen wandering the hallways of Martin Hall and spending time in classrooms comforting students. She was always dressed to the nines, with an array of bow ties and holiday costumes and even, on occasion, wearing shoes.
Omega’s favorite day of the week was Monday, as she could see her students once again in between and during classes.
Terrible news for anyone who ever was graced by Omega's presence. I know she made my hardest days at WVU so much better.Seeing everyone share their thoughts only solidifies the immense impact she had in her short life. Have an easy trip across the rainbow bridge, girl. 🌈💙💛 https://t.co/fH51d8NkDq— Andrew Spellman (@andrewspellman_) May 30, 2023
Omega was a wonderful therapy dog who provided an immense amount of joy and happiness to students, staff and faculty across campus. Her work and comfort will not be forgotten.