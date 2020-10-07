Despite all of the challenges of this semester, the theatre program at WVU still pushes on.
According to Jeremiah Downes, assistant professor of musical theatre at WVU, his students still maintain a positive attitude for the future, no matter the difficulties their present displays.
“We make it work, and they’re positive in general, and there’s a sense of community and a sense of stick-to-it-ness that is intrinsic to the students here,” Downes said.
Leland Blair, acting and musical theatre associate director for the school of theatre and dance, said things are very different when it comes to teaching students.
“So, we can’t get close, we can’t yell and scream or sing like we used to because there has to be distance, there has to be a mask, there has to be safety,” Blair said.
According to Blair and Downes, some classes are offered in a hybrid form, while others have gone completely online.
Downes chose to continue his classes completely online due to difficulties with masks during in-person classes. According to Downes, there is still a benefit to online learning.
“The students actually get to work with me one on one, more than they would if we were in class together,” Downes said.
The theatre program is still expected to produce two productions. The first is “King Lear,” which will be in conjunction with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
The second is a production of “Rent," but how it will be shown to audiences is still to be decided.
Both productions are expected to occur in the spring.
Blair said that even though they are still able to produce two productions, it is still a large reduction compared to past years.
“We have diminished the number of shows this year,” Blair said. “We usually are working on six main stage productions and three to four second stage productions.”
For seniors who are in a theatre or performance program, attending their last year in-person is a crucial part of their experience. According to Downes, multiple steps are being taken to accommodate them.
“In some cases, we’ve had to be creative as faculty and work with some students on a case by case basis to figure out some kind of experience for them that is comparable,” Downes said. “In some cases, it’s more of a research-oriented experience.”
According to Downes, seniors will also have the opportunity to participate in a digital showcase.
“My hope is that we are all back together again, without masks, way sooner than later,” Blair said. “Ultimately, everybody’s safety and everybody’s health is of course the number one priority.”