Comedian Brittany Carney
The comedian Brittany Carney will be performing at the Morgantown Brewing Company Thursday, July 28. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and will be $15 on the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Carney is originally from Washington, D.C. and currently lives in New York City. She performs at the Comedy Cellar as well as Union Hall and several other comedy clubs in the city. She has opened for the likes of Gary Gulman, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirsten and Chris Gethard. Order tickets here.
Teen Movie Night: Jaws
Teenagers (ages 12-18) can go to the Morgantown Public Library for their monthly movie night on Wednesday, July 27 to watch Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.”
The movie night is part of the library’s 2022 Teen Summer Reading Program. The program takes the registered teens through books that relate to the movie of the month. Participants in the movie night do not have to be registered for the Summer Reading Program.
Evening Yoga in the Garden
The West Virginia Botanic Garden will host an all-levels vinyasa flow class on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The class will teach breathing exercises to help the participants relax and build heat within their own bodies. Postures to help lengthen and strengthen muscles and a guided relaxation will also be included. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mats. West Virginia Botanic Garden members will be charged $12 and non-members will be charged $15. Tickets can be purchased here.
A&J Sewing Sudio Virtual Ruffled Blanket Workshop
Learn to sew your own ruffled blanket from the comfort of your own home in the virtual ruffled blanket workshop, hosted by A&J Sewing Studio on Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Ajaire Parello, the brand ambassador for Shannon Fabrics, will instruct the class. The participants will also be able to ask questions and enter a kit raffle.
Participants will need Embrace double gauze fabric. The blanket will measure 48 inches by 48 inches. There will be a registration fee. Those wishing to register should contact the store directly at (304)-282-3667.
Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass
Another virtual event taking place this week will be the Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass on Tuesday, July 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. The workshop will be led by Sush Dutta, the founding partner and CEO of Global Book Publishing.
Dutta will cover different publishing paths while going into detail on the advantages and disadvantages of each one. If the participant is unable to make it to the meeting, they will be provided with a recording of the class. Registration is free and can be done here.