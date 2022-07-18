Group Run
Morgantown Running will be hosting a group running event at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, July 18. Those wishing to participate can meet outside the store located on Beechurst Avenue. If you attend 10 group runs at either of their store locations, Morgantown or Bridgeport, you will receive 10% off a pair of shoes. After 25 runs attended, participants will receive a gift certificate. There will be a sign in sheet at the register before each run. Be sure to sign in before you start to receive credit. This event is free and all running levels and ages are welcome.
Boss Baby in the Park
BOPARC will be hosting a family fun festival featuring kid-friendly activities, refreshments from local food trucks and more at Jack Roberts Park on Thursday July 21 beginning at 7 p.m. The movie, Boss Baby, will begin outside at dusk, 9:00 p.m. Arrive early to save a spot on the lawn, and bring blankets and chairs. This event is free and fun for the whole family.
Groove in the Park
Friday night, July 22, get your dance on with Let’s Groove Tonight. As part of the 2022 Ruby Summer Concert Series the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Let’s Groove Tonight will be playing a free concert at the Ruby Amphitheater at 8 p.m.. The band is composed of passionately accurate Earth, Wind & Fire fans turned musicians who are determined to recreate the original bands iconic sounds. From the soulful vocals to the dynamic horns and funky rhythm section, Let’s Groove Tonight is a great way to experience the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire Live. The Morgantown Jazz Orchestra will be opening the show at 6:30 p.m.The orchestra is composed of 16 musicians from the North Central Region of WV, as well as Western Maryland. All ages are welcome. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and settle in to the sounds of summer before it’s too late.
Moth Night
This Friday, July 22, join local moth enthusiast Tucker Cooley for a presentation on moths and butterflies at the West Virginia Botanic Garden. There will be a focus on prominent West Virginia species as well. Guests will learn how to attract and collect moths at all times of the day. Tucker will have a moth collection site set up on display for those attending to get a close up view of these winged creatures. All ages are welcome. The presentation begins at 7:00 p.m. It is $5 for WVBG members and $15 for non-members. To register online, click here.
Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo
Although it might be a little outside of town, two expos will be held together for a super show, two-day event. This Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo and Wonders Oddity Expo will take place inside the prison walls at the old haunted West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be $10 dollars at the door. The Animal Expo will have reptiles, spiders, mammals, fish, birds, supplies and feeders. The Wonders Oddity Expo will have everything odd with vendors from all over the country ranging from preserved specimens to dark art. To see the full updated list of vendors, click here. Take a trip this weekend and explore the world of creepy and cool.