Plugged In Open Mic Night
This Tuesday evening, August 2, 123 Pleasant Street sound engineer Neil G Wallace will host a plugged in open mic night. This event is 18+, and free admission will be granted with a valid photo I.D. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a bass direct input, guitar amp, and partial drum set provided. Sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. 123 works to promote inclusiveness and community awareness and is home to original live music and entertainment from national, regional and local bands.
Luca in the Park
Thursday evening, August 4, BOPARC will be hosting a movie night at Marilla Park. Family-fun activities will start around 7 p.m., and the movie will begin around 9 p.m. There will be local food trucks as well, so you and your family can grab a snack before the movie starts. This event is for all ages, and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for personal seating.
Star Watching & Meteor Show
This Friday, August 5, join WVU astronomy students for a presentation on the summer night sky with an emphasis on meteors at the West Virginia Botanic Garden. The event, Flashes in the Sky: Perseids and the Summer Starry Night will begin at 8 p.m. and will include a night sky viewing during the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. All ages are welcome to attend. Admission is $5 for WVBG members and $15 for non-members.
Ruby Amphitheater Summer Concert Series
Friday evening, enjoy a free concert in the park at the Ruby Amphitheater. Jake Hoot, Season 17 Winner of “The Voice” will be performing at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome, just bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
Hoot is celebrating the release of his debut project Love Out Of Time, the 5-song EP features an all-star lineup of musicians and songwriters including Dean Sams, Danny Myrick, Jenne Fleenor, Dave Pahanish, Jamie Floyd and more.
Following his record-breaking win on NBC’s The Voice, Hoot has gone on to release several tracks including “Tennessee Strong,” which reached Top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart, debut single “Dangerous Thing,” special Father’s Day song, “The Best Job I Ever Had,” heartwarming love song, “Nadine” and rowdy summer anthem “Night Left.”
Singer/ songwriter Cody Clayton Eagle will be opening the show for Hoot at 6:30 p.m.
Eagle has shared the stage with a variety of talented individuals, such as Jason Michael Carroll, Slaughter, George Shingleton, Charles W. Godwin, Rick K and the Allnighters and John Moreland.
Additionally, the 20-year-old star was given a golden ticket to Hollywood on ABC’s American Idol. As a West Virginia native, Eagle strives to make his home state proud and performs shows throughout the state.
Young Eagles Day
On Saturday, August 6, Morgantown Municipal Airport will be hosting their annual Young Eagles Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Airport Terminal building.
This event is free and open to everyone. Attendees will be able to listen to local pilots talk about their passion for flying and learn all about aviation. Kids ages 8-17 will have the chance to take a free plane ride over Morgantown and will get to talk with air traffic controllers and other aviation personnel. You can register in advance here and skip the line the day of the event.
The pilots who participate in the Young Eagles program are local members of EAA who are volunteering their time and aircraft to make these flights possible. Each Young Eagles pilot is certificated with the Federal Aviation Administration or Transport Canada.
Flights are conducted according to federal regulations, and no aerobatic maneuvers will be performed.