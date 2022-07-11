Concert in the park
Tuesday night, July 12, the Kruger Brothers will be playing at Krepps Park as part of the on-going Sounds of Summer concert series. The show is free to all and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Krepps Park upper pavilion. Local food trucks such as the Stray Cat Chimi Shack will be there as well. Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ creativity and ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound, making them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy an evening outside with family and friends.
2sDay at the Ballpark
Watch the West Virginia Black Bears play Trenton Thunder Tuesday evening at the Monongalia County Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. The ballpark is known for offering discounts on Tuesdays, and adult tickets are $2 off. Concessions like hotdogs, small popcorn and small drinks are all $2. Select merchandise is also discounted at 22% off.
Rock & Roll in the Park
The Kentucky Headhunters will be playing at the Ruby Ampitheatre this Friday evening, July 15, as part of the Ruby Summer Concert Series. The 90s country megastars, declared “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band” by Billboard magazine, will go on stage at 8 p.m. for the free concert. Their first album, 1989’s Pickin’ On Nashville, sold over two million copies. The album won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy Of Country Music Award. The band is currently made up of Richard Young, Fred Young, Greg Martin and Doug Phelps. The band Ducain will be opening for The Kentucky Headhunters at 6:30 p.m. Ducain is a rock ‘n’ roll band that takes inspiration from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones and others. No prior registration is required. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a concert on the water this weekend.
Story Time
On Saturday, July 16, West Virginia native Ashley Belote will be hosting a story time and book signing at noon. The event will take place at the University Town Centre Barnes and Noble. Belote will be reading her new picture book “Listen Up, Louella”. Following the reading, there will be an art demo and everyone will get a chance to draw their own Louella. In Belote’s book, an overly excited elephant, Louella, learns to listen with a little help from her new friends. All children are welcome to join in this special experience.
Day of Play
Saturday, July 16, WVU will be hosting a special Day of Play from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Children ages 4 - 12 are welcome to join the opportunity to socialize and exercise with current and former WVU Athletes, while learning about the importance of health and fitness. Children will have the opportunity to meet several current and former WVU Athletes, participate in several activities and be given a snack. The event is free and will take place at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. Check-in will be at 8 a.m. at the Indoor Practice Facility. The event aims to get the idea of being active in kids’ heads at an early age and show them it’s fun to be fit. The Get Moving! Day of Play is a two-stage campaign that brings the NFL Play 60 ideology back home to children in the state of West Virginia as the Day of Play.