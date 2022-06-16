As we head into the summer and into Father’s Day, here are a few ways to stay busy in Morgantown this weekend.
BOPARC Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Into The Fog
On Thursday, June 16, Into the Fog will be performing at Krepps Park from 7 to 9 p.m. for a night of progressive bluegrass sounds. The event is free and open to the public..
Winners of the 2021 MerleFest Band Competition, Into The Fog is a North Carolina based, genre-jumping string band. Its members have various backgrounds in country, bluegrass, rock, acoustic and more. The band is made up of four members who all sing, but each member plays a different instrument, There is Brian Stephenson on guitar, Winston Mitchell on mandolin, Derek Lane on bass, and Will Maxwell on the fiddle.
Greater Morgantown Heart Walk
On Saturday, June 18 the American Heart Association Greater Morgantown Heart Walk will take place at the Aquatic Center & Track Complex at Mylan Park. Check-in will open at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.
The Greater Morgantown Heart Walk unites the community for better health while providing a fun experience and opportunity to help save lives. The walk is about three miles, and for those participating from their own space, digital options are provided to stay connected on walking day.
This year, participants can choose whether to walk in-person on the provided path or on their own at any other location of their choosing. No matter where you choose to walk, participating and donating to the Heart Walk will save and improve lives.
There is no registration fee; however, participants are encouraged to fundraise or make a personal donation to support the Heart Walk. There is no minimum or maximum limit for fundraising, and there is no check-in area the day of the walk. Participants can simply show up and start walking.
Participants can register individually or as a team online here prior to the day of the walk. Connect using the #morgantownheartwalk on social media. Survivors of heart disease and stroke will be given commemorative red or white ball caps to wear during the Walk to show their triumph over heart disease or stroke.
For any other questions or concerns about the Great Morgantown Heart Walk click here.
Hellbent West Virginia Day Festival
In celebration of West Virginia Day, Morgantown Brewing Company is hosting the first ever Hellbent West Virginia Day Festival to celebrate the beautiful state we call home. On Saturday, June 18 from 2 to 10 p.m. the brewing company will have new beers specially selected for the festival, and the menu will be filled with West Virginia staple meals including pepperoni rolls and West Virginia style hot dogs.
Admission is free, and the brewing company will also host art vendors throughout the event. Morgantown Brewing Company is located at 1291 University Ave.
Mon Health Movies Among the Mountains
On Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Mon Health is bringing you a free screening of the critically acclaimed 2021 superhero movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The film will be shown outdoors at The Track Complex at Mylan Park. To enjoy comfortably, don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit upon.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a great movie for all ages, so bring the whole family and enjoy an evening movie outdoors. Don’t forget the bug spray. Mylan Park is located at 500 Mylan Park Ln.
Frisbee Golf at Dorsey’s Knob Park
Any day this weekend you can go outside and enjoy the summer weather at Dorsey’s Knob Park, home to 70 acres of land with trails to wander and explore.
The park provides a free frisbee golf course for public use. However it is BYOF (bring your own frisbee). Take an afternoon to enjoy the beauty of the state, and challenge yourself to a game of frisbee golf. Don’t forget water and sunscreen.
Dorsey’s Knob Park is located at 1107 Dorsey Ave and is open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.