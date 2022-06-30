Music Under the Stars
WVU presents live music by the local Morgantown Woodwind Trio at the planetarium at White Hall on Willey Street.
Astronomical imagery accompanies the trio of women with Maura McLaughlin on oboe, Alyssa Schwartz on flute, and Jean Preckel on bassoon.
The show is set to begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open about 15-minutes prior. All visitors must follow WVU Safety Guidelines. After the show, all attendees may visit the rooftop telescope for night sky viewing with graduate students supervising, depending on the weather.
Once the show has started and the doors have closed, the planetarium does not permit additional guests to enter for both safety concerns and to not interrupt the viewing experience.
All shows are free and open to the public, but prior registration is required. Enjoy some time stargazing and escape into a world of music this Thursday evening.
Celebrate Independence Day at Prickett’s Fort
Head to Prickett’s Fort for the Reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 2.
They are offering half-price admission for all U.S. veterans and active military. Usual ticket prices for this family friendly event range from $4 - $8.
Prickett's Fort State Park uses a living history style of interpretation to preserve, document and exhibit the past. Tours feature costumed interpreters demonstrating a variety of colonial skills and conveying the fort’s fascinating history.
Freedom Day
This Saturday, July 2, Mylan Park will be hosting their annual Freedom Day celebration in the shared area between the Mon County Center and the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center.
The event will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and a variety of activities will be offered for all ages. Some of the activities include bounce houses, a petting zoo, food trucks, an emergency vehicle show, and more.
The Aquatic Center will have half priced swimming, and Mon Health's will be showing the movie Among the Mountains featuring Captain America: Civil War at 2:30 p.m.
Additionally, there will be field games, plant potting activities, Mascot Meet and Greets, indoor sporting events and more.