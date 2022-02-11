It’s Valentine's and you have no idea what to do with your partner on the romantic holiday. Well hopefully our recommendations get you somewhere, and they might just help you set the mood.
Regal Morgantown and AMC
You can never go wrong with the classic movie theater. Maybe you or your partner has been wanting to watch a movie on the big screen. Well luckily Morgantown has two movie theaters of its own. Regal is located on 1001 Mountaineer Drive, and AMC is located inside of the Morgantown Mall on 9540 Mall Road.
Ogawa
Maybe you’re looking for a quick bite to eat on Valentine's Day and just maybe you’re also craving some Japanese cuisine. Well Ogawa is the place to go if you’re looking for a cozy, intimate environment for Valentines. Ogawa serves sushi and various other Japanese dishes.
WVU Core Arboretum
You can never go wrong with a romantic nature walk on Valentines Day. So take your partner out for a bit of exercise and enjoy the nature that the Core Arboretum has to offer.
A personal favorite
Flowers on Valentine's Day are probably the best thing you can do for your partner. But you’re probably wondering, where can I get a single rose for my partner on the holiday? Well Zaccagnini’s on 735 Chestnut Ridge Rd, is a great place to get flowers for someone you love.