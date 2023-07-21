The summer isn’t over yet. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few ideas to make it a little more interesting.
1. FunkFest 2023
This Saturday, July 22, Morgantown Brewing Company, located at 1291 University Ave., is hosting a celebration of its most popular sour beers.
For one day, the brewery will bring back 15 of its most popular sour ales, complemented with craft cocktails, vendors, special food items and guest taps.
The celebration begins at noon and will last until the brewery closes at 10 p.m. For more information about parking and FunkFest 2023 merchandise, visit the Morgantown Brewing Company Facebook page.
2. WV Wellness Festival
This Saturday, July 22, Forgiven Warrior and Mylan Park will hold their first annual WV Wellness Festival at The Aquatic Center and Track Complex at Mylan Park.
Admission is free, and guests will be invited to compete in the West Virginia Wellness Festival Fitness Challenge and 5K.
The event will also feature live music, food trucks, games and giveaways, as well as fitness classes and demos. A kid's area, splash pad and movie night featuring “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will also be offered.
The day will start at 1:30 p.m., with the 5K starting at 5:30 p.m. and the free family movie at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Mylan Park Facebook page or the Forgiven Warrier website.
3. Morgantown Mystery Tour
This Sunday, July 23, Mountaineer Excursions will host a public walking tour as part of its regular “Ghost Tours.”
The last available tour starts at 7:30 p.m., is expected to last until 9 p.m. and costs $60 per person.
The tour meeting spot is at Hotel Morgan but will start at Woodburn Circle. According to the tour website, participants will be led through haunted locales while learning about local history, murder mysteries and the paranormal.
For more information and to book tickets, visit the Mountaineer Excursions website.