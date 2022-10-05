Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
Check the following suggestions for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
1. International Street Festival
More than a hundred different flags will line High Street this Saturday, Oct. 8, with the return of Morgantown's annual International Street Festival.
The festival will include exhibitors from more than 10 different countries and will feature a diverse mix of music, dance, food, art, games and more.
The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. More information about the event is available on Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook page.
2. DURRY Concert at 123 Pleasant Street
Head to 123 Pleasant Street this Saturday night to hear the Minnesota-based band DURRY, known for their hit “Who’s Laughing Now,” alongside local artists What’s Missing and Porch Geese.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with tickets available for purchase online for $10.
3. Morgantown Zombie Walk 2022
Embrace the start of spooky season this Saturday and head to the annual Morgantown Zombie Walk.
The event will start with two pre-parties beginning at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Gibbie's Pub & Eatery and the Morgantown Art Bar. The walk will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Walnut and High Street.
Head to the Morgantown Zombie Walk’s Facebook page for more information about the event.