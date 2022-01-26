It’s cold outside and there’s snow everywhere, but you also haven’t left your apartment in days. You’re looking for something to do in this weather, but you’re not even sure if you want to go outside. Well hopefully these suggestions will get you somewhere.
Peace, Love & Little Donuts
In this cold weather we all could use a nice donut, and Peace, Love & Little Donuts is just the place for that. They offer a wide variety of donuts, so you will have a lot of choices to choose from. You can put an online order on their website or just go to their location on 1078 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV.
Mountainman Axe Throwing
If you feel like doing something fun this weekend, Mountainman Axe Throwing is the place to be at. They offer axe throwing, smash rooms, leagues and a paint room. It’s really the best place to destress, if you need a place to release some tension. If you’re interested you can make a reservation on their website!
Tick, Tick…Boom!
For those who don’t want to venture out into the cold this weekend, you might want to stay home and watch a movie or two. Tick, Tick…Boom! A movie on Netflix based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, is seriously a must watch. So if you’re staying in, you might want to consider watching the film.