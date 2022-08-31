From free movies to outdoor concerts, Morgantown is offering a wide variety of activities for students and local residents. With the celebration of the beginning of recovery month and the farewell to Morgantown’s Summer Concert Series, this holiday weekend is jam packed with events catered to everyone.
1. AMC Free Movie Day
Join the West Virginia University Collegiate Recovery Program and West Virginia Sober Living for a free movie day this Saturday, Sept. 3, at Morgantown’s AMC Theater.
The event begins at 1:00 p.m. with a showing of “Bullet Train," with the film starting at 1:30 p.m.
Free Movie Day kicks off the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program’s celebration of recovery month, which runs throughout the month of September.
WVU students and employees interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing acaryl@mail.wvu.edu.
2. Del Castillo at the Ruby Summer Concert Series
Morgantown’s Ruby Amphitheater is closing out its free Summer Concert Series this Saturday with performances by Del Castillo and Fran Vielma and his Venezuelan Jazz Collective.
Fran Vielma and his Venezuelan Jazz Collective combine musical styles of latin and jazz and are set to open the show at 6:30 p.m.
Del Castillo will take the stage at 8 p.m. with a set featuring a combination of rock, blues and Latin style music.
The free concert series is put on by the City of Morgantown and Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust and will take place at the Ruby Amphitheater from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
3. An evening with Neal McCoy
Drusky entertainment presents an evening with Neal McCoy this Friday at Morgantown’s Metropolitan Theater.
Tickets for the event went on sale in early May and are still available with prices ranging from $35 to $60.
McCoy will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. with doors will opening an hour prior. The event is open to all ages.