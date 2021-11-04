As the weather is beginning to cool down here in Morgantown, you may be looking for some new ways to have some fun. Here’s three options as we head into the winter.
Mountain State Brewing:
Nestled near the heart of downtown, this establishment is one of four locations that can be found across West Virginia and Maryland. Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Mountain State Brewing functions as a microbrewery but also has a wide and affordable menu that makes it a cozy place to have a meal alongside the Monongahela River.
Mountainman Axe Throwing:
Whether you’re a West Virginia native or not, Mountainman Axe Throwing is a great place to channel your inner West Virginian. This venue is an absolute blast of an experience to share with your family and friends. Located in Star City, this joint is about a 10 minute drive from downtown.
Pool at the Rec Center:
Another fun option to stay active during the Winter is swimming at the Rec Center. As you may know the Rec Center facilities are exceptional and if you haven’t dabbled your way into the pool area you definitely should, as it is equipped with a volleyball net, slides and a very nice jacuzzi. The pool closes an hour before the Rec Center and the operating hours are as follows.
Pool Hours
Monday to Thursday: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Note: Rec Center closes 2 hours before home football games kick-off.