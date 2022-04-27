The semester is almost over and it’s time for finals. If you are able this weekend, give yourself a study break and check out one of our recommendations.
1. Pottery Sale at the CAC April 29 and April 30
On Friday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the WVU Ceramics Department will host its annual pottery sale at the Creative Arts Center. All proceeds from this sale will benefit the ceramics program.
2. Vintage Walk April 30
This Saturday April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a Vintage Walk at the Downtown Morgantown Courthouse Square.
This event will feature over 20 vintage vendors and food trucks. Vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry and more.
Participating streets will include High Street, Walnut Street, Pleasant Street and more. More information about this event can be found on Instagram @mainstreetmorgantown.
3. Puppet Palooza!
Head to the CAC this weekend on Friday, April 29 or Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Davis Theater for Puppet Palooza! This event will feature the work from the Puppetry 462 class and more.