Looking to get out of your apartment or dorm this weekend but not sure what to do? Whether you’re hoping to do something on campus, downtown or anywhere else in town, there are plenty of opportunities to mix it up and try something new.
Check out our recommendations for three things to do this weekend in Morgantown and choose your favorite.
1. TEDxWVU
This Saturday April 9, TEDxWVU event “What’s Next?” will be taking place in Gladys Davis Theater at the Canady Creative Arts Center at 10 a.m.
The event will feature 4 speakers including Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean for WVU’s Academic Health Science Center and WVU’s Chief Health Officer, Lauren Marquart, a freshman elementary education student, Rebecca Erwin a senior chemical engineering student and Rania Zuri a current junior at Morgantown High School.
Tickets are available for $19 or $9 with a valid WVU student ID and can be purchases at the Mountainlair and Creative Arts Center box offices or on ticketmaster.com.
2. Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo
Embrace your wild side and visit the Morgantown Exotic Animal Expo Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at 1188 Pineview Dr in Morgantown.
More information
Entry into the expo will cost $5. Children 6 and under can enter for free.
3. April Arts Walk
Head downtown this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the April Arts Walk. This event will feature over 70 artists. There will be artists featured on High Street, Walnut Street, Pleasant Street, Willey Street and Chestnut Street.