Summertime in Morgantown can get a little quiet without the college crowd. This weekend, the Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations to keep things interesting.
1. July Arts Walk
This Saturday, July 8, Main Street Morgantown is hosting a July Arts Walk along High Street in downtown Morgantown.
The walk will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will include vendors, food trucks, live music and activities.
Some of the events held during the art walk include oil pastel painting, a self-guided downtown mural walk and an obstacle course in the courthouse square.
A full list of activities can be found in the official brochure on the Main Street Morgantown Facebook page. Event information can also be found at the Main Street Morgantown information table in the courthouse square.
2. PaperPie Book Fair
This Saturday, July 8, Old Stone House Gift Shop, located at 313 Chestnut St. in downtown Morgantown is hosting a PaperPie book fair as part of the July Arts Walk and sponsored by the Service League of Morgantown.
The fair will feature children's books from Usborne Publishing and Kane Miller Books. Learning games and toys will also be available from Learning Wrap-Ups and SmartLab Toys.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and profits will be used to provide books and media to all Monongalia County K-12 schools.
For more information, visit the allevents page.
3. Free Music Night Featuring Kenny Zara
This Friday, July 7, the Morgantown Elks Lodge will be hosting a free music night that’s open to the public at their Antler Pub located at 1138 Chestnut Ridge Rd.
Kenny Zara will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. According to his web page, Zara is a solo cover artist who has been playing professionally since he was 18. Zara plays the guitar, bass, drums and keyboard.
The lodge will also provide a homemade lasagna dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to reserve a free ticket, visit the allevents page.