Morgantown has a lot of art-inspired events taking place downtown that offer a great break from studying. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a WVU Ceramic's event, a mac & cheese cook off and a wood burning workshop to explore your creative side!
1. WVU Ceramics Empty Bowls Throw-a-Thon
WVU Ceramics will be hosting a throw-a-thon making bowls on Saturday for Empty Bowls Monongalia, an organization that functions to increase public awareness about food insecurity.
This event will take place at the Creative Arts Center Ceramics Studio from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed up by trimming on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information head to WVU Ceramics’ Facebook page "West Virginia University Ceramics" or Instagram @wvuceramics.
2. Art Bar’s Mac and Cheese Cook Off
For foodies, the Morgantown Art Bar will be co-hosting a mac and cheese cook off with Buddy’s Bud Co. Participants will be able to sample 25 entrees from contestants. There are cash prizes available for the top three cooks.
This event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday at 268 High Street, with $10 admissions that can be purchased at the Art Bar’s eventbrite link.
More information can be found on Morgantown Art Bar’s Facebook page.
3. Wood Burning Workshop
The Morgantown Art Bar will also be hosting a wood burning coaster class this Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 268 High Street. Participants will be able to create two coasters while sipping on their choice of hot cocoa or coffee. The price of the class is $35 per person and will be paid for via Venmo to the instructor.
To purchase tickets and for more information head to the Art Bar’s instagram page: @morgantownartbar, be sure to check the comments!