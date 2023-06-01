June starts fresh with a new weekend and different activities. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations.
1. Fleetwood Gold: LIVE at the Tropics
Fleetwood Gold, a popular tribute band to Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, is coming to Tropics, located at 2500 Cranberry Square, for an unforgettable dining and music experience this Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 7-11 p.m. Fleetwood Gold will recreate note-for-note music from the best of Fleetwood Mac with harmonies, strong vocals and an authentic sound.
Tropics is a chill Hawaiian restaurant and bar with an island-inspired menu, outdoor seating, TVs and music. To learn more, visit the Tropics website.
2. Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo
The Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo is coming to Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse, located at 188 Pineview Dr., Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Join in on the fun and an amazing display of exotics animals, and bring the family for a wonderful educational experience. Admission is $5.
For more information, visit the Smokin J’s Rib and Brewhouse website or the Morgantown Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo Facebook page.
3. Flea Market at Mountaineer Mall
Eloquence Antiques & Artisans will be having its monthly outdoor market in the parking lot of the Mountaineer Mall Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Browse lots of interesting old finds to see what treasures you uncover.
Vendors can reserve spaces in advance for $10, which includes four parking spaces. Stop by the store to reserve or call 724-880-1506 to pay by card. Check-in for vendors is at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Eloquence Antiques & Artisans Facebook page.