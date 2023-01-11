Winding down from the first week of the spring semester, WVU enters a three-day weekend in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city and the university offer a variety of special events highlighting the holiday.
This weekend, The DA recommends two MLK events and a special dinner event on Saturday at Mylan Park.
1. MLK Weekend Film Screening & Celebration
The West Virginia Filmmakers Guild will host a special MLK event on Saturday at The Encore, located at 720 Powell Ave.
The event will feature film screenings and live performances by Al Anderson, Bobby Nicholas and Aristotle Jones. Showings begin at 6 p.m. and admission is $6.
For more information and to book tickets head to The Encore’s TicketSpice page.
2. Dinner Supporting Nonprofit Programs at Mylan Park
The WV Garden and Chef Series, hosted at The Aquatic Center & Track Complex at Mylan Park, kicks off on Saturday.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour lasting until 6 p.m. Dinner will be served afterwards and will end at 8 p.m.
This dinner’s chef, Ian Israelse, will be serving cinnamon-dusted scallops as a starter, duck two ways as an entree and calvados apple strudel for dessert. The chef said he hopes to make a unique dining experience with exotic flavors.
For ticket bundles, pricing and future dinner dates head to Mylan Park’s TicketSpice page.
3. MLK Unity Breakfast
WVU’s Center for Black Culture and Research will be hosting a MLK Unity Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.
This event is free and open to the public, featuring Eric Deggan as the keynote speaker. Deggan is a TV critic for NPR and instructor at Duke University, as well as a media analyst.
For more information about this event head to the WVU Center for Black Culture & Research’s Facebook page.