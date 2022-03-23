This week we said goodbye to spring break and jumped back into real life.
If you weren’t quite ready for classes to start back up again or if your sleep schedule was completely thrown off by the week off, use this weekend to get yourself back on track.
Whether this means studying or catching up on assignments or trying to get ahead on your work check out our recommendations for the best study breaks to take in Morgantown this weekend.
1. WVU Davis College Store - Soft Opening
This Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and this Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Davis College will hold a soft opening for its new store. The soft opening will take place at
WVU Evansdale Greenhouse at 370 Evansdale Drive.
The store will be selling student made products and seeds from West Virginia businesses. Visitors will be able to shop for plants, maple syrup, ground beef and textile products.
2. Vintage Walk
Head downtown to the Morgantown Courthouse Square for the Vintage Walk. The event will run from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to shop for vintage clothing, jewelry, home decor and more from over 15 vendors.
3. Community Orchestra Concert
This Sunday at 3 p.m. the Morgantown Community Orchestra will hold its Women in Leadership Concert to celebrate its 60 year anniversary.
The theme of the concert honors the program's former directors, who have all been women.
The concert will be held in Falbo Theater at the Canady Creative Arts Center.