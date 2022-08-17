Outdoor Concerts
Kittens Ain’t Biscuits, Randy and Daria Jones will be performing at the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The duo plays originals and covers with Randy on electric and acoustic guitar, while Daria sings and plays percussion, harmonica and kazoo. All ages are welcome to join on the Event Lawn with blankets or camping chairs. Admission is $5 for botanical garden members and $10 for non-members. Guests can register in advance here.
Alternative rock band Sister Hazel will be performing a free concert on the river at Ruby Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. Sister Hazel formed in 1993 in Gainesville, Florida, and consists of five members including vocalist/guitarist Ken Block, guitarist/vocalist Andrew Copeland, lead guitarist Ryan Newell, bassist Jett Beres and drummer Mark Trojanowski.
The Company Stores, a modern Appalachian rock band from West Virginia will be opening the show at 6:30 p.m. with a show consisting of rock, folk and soul.
This will be one of the last concerts of the Ruby Summer Concert Series, with only two more weekend performances following this week’s show.
Morgantown Farmers Market
The Morgantown Farmers Market will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Morgantown Market Place, located at 400 Spruce Street.
The market provides opportunities to farmers in the local area and provides education about food, farming and food access via SNAP.
All of the products offered by vendors are produced within 50 miles of Morgantown. Attendees can shop for seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, eggs, honey, syrup, seedlings, flour and other dried goods, as well as cut flowers, baked goods and more.
SNAP EBT cards are accepted, and money can be exchanged for tokens at the market table.
Parking is available around the market at various pay to park locations. It is recommended that shoppers bring their own tote bags to carry their groceries.
Taste of Morgantown
The 12th annual Taste of Morgantown will take this Sunday at the Aquatic Center & Track Complex at Mylan Park from 2-6 p.m.
During this event, attendees will participate in a local tasting experience that combines food, festivities and community. Some of North Central West Virginia’s best restaurants and food trucks will showcase their unique cuisine and compete for several culinary awards.
There will be a new outdoor location for guests to sit on the lawn, listen to live music, gather around the food and beer trucks and take in the view.
Attendees can participate in a variety of samplings and vote for their favorites.
Although admission and food/beverage tickets will be sold day of at the event gate, tickets can also be purchased in advance for 50% off before Aug. 16.
Event proceeds support local community services provided by nonprofit organizations Mylan Park Properties and the American Red Cross.