June is approaching and with that are many summer activities. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations:
Rival Sons Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert
This Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m., the critically acclaimed rock band, Rival Sons, will be performing at the Metropolitan Theatre. The concert will feature some of the band’s biggest hits including “Too Bad,” a single that was nominated for “Best Rock Performance” at the 2020 Grammys.
Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and range from $30 to $65.
Dankfest 2023
Morgantown Brewing Company’s annual festival celebrating West Virginia-made IPAs is back. This Saturday May 27, come down from 2-10 p.m. for a day full of the state’s crafted IPAs, food, local vendors and more.
Admission is free, and the dining area will be open during regular hours. For more information, visit the Morgantown Brewing Company website.
Dockside’s Summer Kickoff with Metro
The Dockside Grille, located on 69 Mont Chateau Rd., will be hosting a summer kickoff all weekend long with live music each night. This Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m., Metro Band is bringing the best dance songs of the 70s, 80s, 90s and today's hits to celebrate the summer.
Start the season right with live music, food, drinks, games, friends and more. To learn more, visit the Dockside Grille website.