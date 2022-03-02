The weekend is rolling around again and as always there are plenty of ways to spend it. If you’re looking to get in touch with your inner WVU fan, have a night out or support a good cause you are in the right place.
1. Men’s basketball vs TCU
Get in the game day spirit this weekend and head to the Coliseum on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. to see WVU’s men’s basketball team face Texas Christian University. This will be the last home game for men’s basketball this season.
In addition to seeing the game, you will also get to watch as the 2022 Mountaineer Mascot winner is announced.
2. Comedy at Morgantown Brewing Company
Head over to Morgantown Brewing Company on Friday, March 4 for live comedy by comedian Mary Santora. This performance will also feature Pittsburgh’s Senneca Stone and Justin Powers.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Entry will cost $10. Morgantown Brewing Company is located at 1291 University Ave.
Go to the Metropolitan Theater Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to support the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital at the 2022 Mohigan Idol. This annual event is organized by Morgantown High School Student Government and features performances by Monongalia County students.
Since the first Mohigan Idol in 2011 the event has raised $140,000 for the Children’s hospital.
More information about the event including how to donate can be found at https://www.mohiganidol.com/