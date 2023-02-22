In Morgantown, the music never stops. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a country concert, a waltz workshop and a symphony.
1. Davisson Brothers Band at 123 Pleasant Street
On Friday, Feb. 24, join Davisson Brothers Band along with Landon McFadden and Tucker Knisell for a night of country at 123 Pleasant Street.Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, with the event starting at 8 p.m.
More information can be found on the venue’s website at 123pleasantstreet.com.
2. Waltz Dance Workshop at Marilla Recreation Center
On Sunday, Feb. 26, bring a partner for a Country Waltz workshop hosted by the Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC).
The workshop will from at 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $25 per person per session.
For more information, visit BOPARC’s website.
3. The Little Mermaid at Metropolitan Theatre
The Morgantown Theatre Company will perform Disney’s "Little Mermaid" this weekend at the Metropolitan Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased online, and there will be evening showings Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Afternoon showings Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the venue’s website at morgantownmet.com.