There is a variety of events taking place in Morgantown this weekend, offering a break from studying and exams.
This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a baseball leadoff dinner, a celebration of Hot Tea Month and a return to West Virginia for four musical artists.
1. Baseball Leadoff Dinner
The WVU Mountaineer Athletic Club will be hosting a baseball leadoff dinner and silent auction.
The event will be held at the Morgantown Event Center on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, head to the Mountaineer Athletic Club’s website.
2. Tea 101: An Introduction
AntiquiTea House is celebrating National Hot Tea Month with an introductory course into the world of tea.
As part of "Tea 101: An Introduction," people will get the chance to sample a variety of teas and baked goods.
The price of entry is $12 per person, and the event will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit AntiquiTea House’s website.
3. Live Music and Art Show
The Morgantown Art Bar is hosting a Live Music and Art Show this Friday, featuring Across the Dawn, Darling Waste, Deerbourne and Rock Bass.
The price of entry is $5 per person and begins at 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Morgantown Art Bar’s Facebook page.