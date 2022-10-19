If you’re feeling stressed out from classes or if you’re just looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are plenty of options in Morgantown to unwind.
Check the following suggestions for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
1. Fall Festival - Market + Music at Mylan Park Pavilion
Get in the fall spirit this weekend and check out the Mylan Park Pavilion this Saturday for the Fall Festival. The free, family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a trunk or treat and a pet costume contest.
There will also be a costume contest and parade held at 1 p.m. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more information including a list of over 40 vendors.
2. Old Time Jam and Square Dance
If you’re looking to go out this weekend try something a little different and visit the Morgantown Art Bar on Saturday for “Old Time Jam and Square Dance.” This event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome with no cover. There will be live music and food and drink available for purchase.
3. Vintage Fest October 23
Head to the Monongalia County Center this Sunday for the latest vintage fest hosted by Gallery304 shop. The event will feature over 20 vintage vendors from across the region and will run from noon to 8 p.m. Go to @wvvintagefest on Instagram for more information including a list of vendors.