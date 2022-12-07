Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks.
Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
Meditation & Journaling to Relieve Stress
There are two opportunities downtown and on Health Sciences to put mental health first on Friday, Dec. 9.
Meditation sessions will be taking place from 1 to 2 p.m. at Serenity Place at Arnold House, located at 628 Price St. These sessions are available virtually or in person and are free and open to all students.
Journaling sessions will take place from noon to 3 p.m in the Pylons Commons at WVU’s Health Science Center. During this time, participants will learn about stress relief practices, practice deep breathing and design a personal journal.
College of Creative Arts Fall Pottery Sale
Handmade pottery curated by WVU students and faculty will be on sale during the Fall Pottery Sale this Friday Dec. 9 at The School of Art and Design CCAC from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All sales feed back into the program providing funding for scholarships, student events and help to support WVU’s China Ceramics Program.
Christmas Market at Apothecary
Apothecary Ale House, located at 277 Spruce St., will be hosting its first Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Artists and craft vendors will set up a European-style market that is free to the public, with hot mulled wine and cider served.