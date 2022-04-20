With the warm weather this weekend, be sure to get outside, but also find some time to sit back and relax. Check out some of the fun events happening in Morgantown this weekend.
Mountaineer Short Film Festival: 4/22-4/23
The Mountaineer Short Film Festival is a two-day event taking place in various locations. On Friday, April 22, it will be hosted in Bloch Hall Theater from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, April 23, the festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Mountainlair Gluck Theater; Saturday night, it will be hosted from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at the Morgantown Art Party on Walnut Street.
Established in 2010, The West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival is an international film competition. Hosted by the Electronic Media program at WVU, the event will feature films by WVU students in addition to films from all over the world.
Admission is free to students and the public. You can visit www.wvmsff for exact screening times and locations.
WVU Gold and Blue Spring Game: 4/23
The annual Gold and Blue Spring Game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. A portion of the proceeds from the game will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be bought online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free through the ticketing process on WVUGAME.com/students.
LABFest Beer and Arts festival: 4/23
Morgantown Brewing Company is collaborating with the L.A.B. Art Collective to host a one-day festival to celebrate West Virginian artists and brews. The event is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and has free admission.
The festival will feature live music and entertainment with several L.A.B. artists vending and performing. You can visit https://www.morgantownbrewing.com/events for more information.