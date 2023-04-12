With the end of the semester approaching, it may be easy to funnel energy into school work and studying for exams. For those looking to take a break, The Daily Athenaeum recommends an art walk, a tattoo expo as well as a craft beer and sweet treat fundraiser.
1. “In Bloom” Art Walk
This year’s series of Art Walks hosted by Main Street Morgantown will kick off Saturday, April 15. The theme of this street festival is “In Bloom” featuring local artisans and vendors.
Head to High St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy the day downtown. For more information, visit to Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook page.
2. Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest
For those 21 and over, join The Cupcakerie and other vendors for the sixth annual Cupcake and Craft Beer festival at Mylan Park this Saturday.
There will be plenty of beer to drink and contests to enter with live entertainment. VIP admission starts at noon and general admission at 1 p.m. with the event ending at 6 p.m.
For ticket prices and more information head to the festival website.
3. Spring Tattoo Expo
The West Virginia Tattoo Expo will be making its annual stop at Two Waterfront Place on April 14-16.
The expo will feature vendors, contests and on-site professional tattooers and piercers. Day passes are available for $20 and weekend passes are available for $50.
For more information on the three day event head to their website.