There are a lot of entertainment options in Morgantown this weekend. After the stress of the first exams of the semester, students who want to relax and step away from campus for a while may consider the following events.
This week, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a concert, a comedy tour and a friendly game of bingo.
The Stews at 123 Pleasant Street
The Stews will be performing with Cranberry Station and Mother of Earl at 123 Pleasant Street this Saturday. Doors will be opening at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.
The cost of admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit their website at 123pleasantstreet.com.
Letters from Home Tour
For those more interested in comedic relief this weekend, the “Letters from Home: 50 States Tour” will be making a stop at the Metropolitan Theatre on High Street on Saturday.
The event will feature Erinn Darth and Dan Beckmann, two singers and tap dancers. The show will also include audience interaction and comedy.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the event. To learn more, visit the Metropolitan Theatre’s website.
Bingo with Larry
For those in a competitive mood, AntiquiTea House is hosting their monthly Bingo with Larry this Friday.
There is no admission fee and the winner of each round will receive a baked good. The final round cover-all winner will receive a $5 gift card.
For more information, visit the AntiquiTea House website.