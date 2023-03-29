As March draws to a close and the weather begins to warm, there are a variety of things to do to celebrate the beginning of Spring. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends an artisan showcase, a spring craft show and a comedy festival.
1. Artisan Showcase
Head to the Erickson Alumni Center this Friday between 5 and 8 p.m. for the second annual spring artisan showcase. The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors will be able to shop local, handmade goods, receive a complimentary caricature by artist Ben Kolb and meet award-winning local artists.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
2. Spring Craft Show
The Mylan Park Spring Craft show will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with more than 150 booths from across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland.
The event will be held in the Ruby Community Center. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
3. Comedy Festival
On Saturday afternoon, the Red Eye Comedy Festival will return to Morgantown Brewing Company starting at 1 p.m. The show will be hosted by Lawton Parnell and feature a number of comedians including Liam Nelson, Liza Banks and headliner Brittany Carney.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. More information can be found on Morgantown Brewing Company’s website.