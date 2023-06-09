With a sunny weekend ahead, there’s tons of fun events and activities to do in Morgantown. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations.
1. The Mountaintop play
This weekend, check out West Virginia Public Theatre at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre, located at 1436 Evansdale Dr., for a showing of The Mountaintop, a recreation of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The show will be performed Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. West Virginia Public Theatre hopes its production moves and inspires its audience.
Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be bought on the West Virginia Public Theatre website.
2. Wild and Wonderful Showcase of Musical Arts and Entertainment
This Saturday, June 10, Holly Forbes, Henry AZ, Hello June and TK Blockbuster are coming to Metropolitan Theatre to perform in the Wild and Wonderful Showcase of Musical Arts and Entertainment event. The musicians will play games like ‘what’s that song’ with opportunities for audience members to win prizes. There will also be a LED light/dance show from Black Magic Burlesque & Circus Productions!
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and range from $10 to $40. To learn more information, visit the Metropolitan Theatre website.
3. SUMMER SHINDIG: Rare Form Markets + Music
This Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Monongalia County Center, located at 270 Mylan Park Ln., for some amazing locally made art, home decor, apparel, skincare, jewelry and more. Enjoy food and drinks from bakers and chefs available at food trucks, trailers and booths all while listening to live music from local musicians.
Support your local economy and help contribute to a cash rich community where everyone can share their talents. To learn more information, visit the Quartz + Coal website.