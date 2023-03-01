As midterms arrive, this weekend is the perfect time for a study break or post-exam celebration.
This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a meditation session, a fashion class and a poetry workshop.
1. Meditation at Serenity place
The middle of the semester can be a stressful time. If you’re looking to destress and find some peace in your day consider visiting Serenity Place at Arnold House.
This Friday, a meditation session will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., for more information or more dates and times visit https://cal.wvu.edu/event/meditation.
2. WVU Impact Challenge
If you have a half-semester course that is ending, now might be the perfect time to dive into something new.
This weekend students can have the opportunity to earn 1 credit hour in just three days by doing the Fashion Impact Challenge.
This project will run from March 3 to March 5, and will involve working with high school students.
For more information, visit https://cal.wvu.edu/event/wvu_impact_challenge.
3. Poetry Night
This Friday the Morgantown Art Bar will host a Poetry Night beginning at 5 p.m.
The event will start with an hour-long workshop that will cost $5, followed by an open mic period from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, head to the Morgantown Art Bar Facebook page.