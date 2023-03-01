3 Things logo

As midterms arrive, this weekend is the perfect time for a study break or post-exam celebration.

This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a meditation session, a fashion class and a poetry workshop.

1. Meditation at Serenity place

The middle of the semester can be a stressful time. If you’re looking to destress and find some peace in your day consider visiting Serenity Place at Arnold House.

This Friday, a meditation session will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., for more information or more dates and times visit https://cal.wvu.edu/event/meditation.

2. WVU Impact Challenge

If you have a half-semester course that is ending, now might be the perfect time to dive into something new.

This weekend students can have the opportunity to earn 1 credit hour in just three days by doing the Fashion Impact Challenge.

This project will run from March 3 to March 5, and will involve working with high school students.

For more information, visit https://cal.wvu.edu/event/wvu_impact_challenge.

3. Poetry Night

This Friday the Morgantown Art Bar will host a Poetry Night beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will start with an hour-long workshop that will cost $5, followed by an open mic period from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, head to the Morgantown Art Bar Facebook page.

Culture Editor

Lara Bonatesta is the culture editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a senior journalism student minoring in electronic media, marketing and trumpet performance from Branchburg, New Jersey.