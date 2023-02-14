For those that missed Valentine’s Day, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend. Whether you’re looking for a gift for that special someone, a night out or a fun craft to pass the time, it’s all possible within a short drive of campus.
This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a vintage market, a latin dance night and a glass fusing class.
1. Old Cheat Vintage Market Grand Opening
The Old Cheat Vintage Market will hold a grand opening Saturday at 11 a.m. at 66 Old Cheat Rd in Morgantown.
Featuring a variety of artisans and vendors, this event is the perfect place to pick up a belated Valentine’s Day gift. Visitors can shop a variety of vintage furniture, lighting, home decor, gifts, handcrafted items, salvage, paint and DIY accessories.
For more information head to the event’s Facebook page.
2. Latin Dance Night
Head to the Morgantown Art Bar this Saturday for Latin Dance Night. The event will begin at 10 p.m. and will have a $5 cover.
Dance styles will include salsa, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton, merengue, mambo and more. To find out more, visit the Morgantown Art Bar’s Facebook page.
3. Glass Fusing Class
Join The Wow Factory to create a poppies plaque during a glass fusing class.
The event will take place Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost of class is $30 with all supplies included, colors and design are up to the individual!
Those interested can sign up until noon the day of class at The Wow! Factory’s webpage.