Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown.
This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater.
1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival
Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit at the Pawpaw Festival this Saturday at the West Virginia University Core Arboretum.
The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks, fun activities and most importantly, several varieties of pawpaws.
The event is free and open to all ages. Free parking will be available at the WVU Coliseum.
For more information, head to WVU’s Core Arboretum website.
2. Sunday Yoga at West Virginia Botanic Garden
Start your week off right with Sunday Yoga hosted by the West Virginia Botanic Garden.
The sessions run for an hour and will teach participants vinyasa flow, breathing techniques and yoga postures, ending with a guided meditation.
Sunday yoga sessions are scheduled for Sept. 21, Sept. 25 and Sept. 28.
Classes are $12 for Botanical Garden members and $15 for nonmembers. All ages are welcome and encouraged to bring their own yoga mat.
You can find more information and register for a session on West Virginia Botanic Garden’s webpage under the full event calendar tab.
3. Kip Moore at the Ruby Amphitheater
As part of his Fire on Wheels Tour, Kip Moore will take the Ruby Amphitheater stage this weekend with a guest performance from Boy Named Banjo.
Moore is a country music singer and songwriter who currently holds four studio albums. His performance will start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Although tickets went on sale in early July, they can still be purchased at prices starting at $29.75. The event is family friendly and open to all ages.