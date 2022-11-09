As West Virginia University approaches Thanksgiving break, there is plenty to do for those looking to soak up the final days of warm weather or those who are looking forward to the cool days of late fall.
See the following suggestions of three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
Mountaineer Week
WVU’s 75th annual Mountaineer Week will draw to a close this weekend with a variety of events and activities.
The week’s hallmark event, the Mountaineer Week Arts and Craft Fair, will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Mountaineer Week events are open to the public and free to attend. For more information or to learn about additional events, visit mountaineerweek.wvu.edu.
Learn to Curl/Scrimmage Session
The Morgantown Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl sessions and scrimmages on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Classes cost $50, and scrimmages cost $40 with a $3 electronic payment fee.
To register or to find more information about future classes visit the Morgantown Curling Club’s website.
Red Eye Comedy presents John F. O’Donnell at 123 Pleasant Street
Head to 123 Pleasant Street at 6 p.m. Sunday for a comedy show featuring John F. O'Donnell, comic and former correspondent for the comedy news show, “Redacted Tonight.” Entry will cost $10.
For more information about the event, including where to find tickets, visit 123 Pleasant Street’s Facebook page.