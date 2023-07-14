Independence day weekend is over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more things to do this month. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations.
1. The Moonlight Market
This Saturday, July 15, the Moonlight Market of Morgantown will be coming to the Morgantown Farmers’ Market located at 400 Spruce St.
The event will take place from 4-9 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks, artists and vendors, a free DIY tent, a watercolor class and more. Admittance to the event is free, but the outdoor painting class requires pre-registration.
For more information, visit the Moonlight Market of Morgantown, WV Facebook page.
2. MANIA - The ABBA Tribute and Adrian and the Soul Miners Concert
This Friday, July 14, the Ruby Summer Concert Series is presenting MANIA - The ABBA Tribute and Adrian and the Soul Miners at the Ruby Amphitheatre in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park located at 185 Garrett St.
The Soul Miners are known for their Motown and Memphis soul music from the 60’s and 70’s and have played at several local bars, including Gibbie's and 123 Pleasant Street, according to the Ruby Amphitheatre website.
These performances are part of a free concert series that takes place at the amphitheater every Friday all summer long. The Soul Miners will be performing at 7 p.m. and MANIA - The ABBA Tribute will play at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the Ruby Amphitheatre website.
3. West Virginia Black Bears vs. Williamsport Crosscutters
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 14-16, the West Virginia Black Bears baseball team will be playing against the Williamsport Crosscutters at the Monongalia County Ballpark.
The game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to the MLB Draft League website. Single-game tickets are $13.50 each when purchased online.
For more information on tickets and team stats, visit the website.