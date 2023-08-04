As summer draws to a close and students head back to campus, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations of things to do before classes start.
1. Monongalia County Fair
Located at Mylan Park, don’t forget to attend the last two days of this year’s “Homegrown & Handmade” Monongalia County Fair on Friday and Saturday.
Each year, the fair brings pageants, live music and entertainment, fair food, carnival rides and other thrills to family members of all ages.
This year, the all-inclusive gate fee of $10 per person on Friday and $15 per person on Saturday will also pay for character meet and greets and exhibits. Kids attend for free.
The fair will also feature a motorsports show, although pit passes are an additional charge.
The fair will be open from 5-10 p.m., and only cash will be accepted at the gate. For a schedule of events and other information, visit the Monongalia County Fair website.
2. Hands-on Cooking Class
Looking for a unique date idea? Or maybe you want to brush up on your culinary skills? Well look no further than My Kitchen’s cooking classes featuring Chef Chris Hall.
The kitchen is located at 3391 Grafton Rd. and overlooks Paradise Lake.
This Saturday from 5-8 p.m. is Date Night, although attendees always need at least two people in their party to register for any class. On the menu is bruschetta, cast iron steak, shrimp risotto, spring salad with balsamic dressing, yeast rolls, chicken french and chocolate mousse.
This Sunday will feature lessons on German cuisine, including jagerschnitzel, brochen (rolls), warm German potato salad, Dutch babies (German pancakes), kraut and sausage casserole, German chocolate cake, ruhrei (scrambled eggs with a twist) and green beans, bacon and spaetzle.
Registration is $70 per person and must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Seating is limited to eight students per class.
For more information, a calendar of events and to register, visit the My Kitchen WV website or call the kitchen at (304) 241-4901.
3. Family Walk & Craft
This Friday, the West Virginia Botanic Garden, located at 1061 Tyrone Rd. in Cheat Lake, is hosting an opportunity for families to join a WVBG educator and learn about nature, listen to short stories, make crafts and take a walk through the garden.
The walk starts at 10 a.m. and is geared towards preschool-aged children, according to the website, although all family members are welcome.
The event is free for WVBG members, otherwise it’s $15 per family. For more information and to register, visit the WVBG website.