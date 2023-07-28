As July comes to an end, Morgantown has a few more summer events for everyone to enjoy.
This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends an outdoor concert, a baseball game or a visit to the farmers market.
1. AC/DC Tribute Concert
As a part of the Ruby Summer Concert Series, Morgantown welcomes Thunderstruck, America’s AC/DC Tribute Band, and The Jukebox Band to the Ruby Amphitheater located at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park this Friday, July 28.
The free event will begin with The JukeBox Band at 7 p.m., while Thunderstruck follows at 8 p.m. Community members of all ages are welcome to join.
To learn more, visit Ruby Amphitheater’s website.
2. Morgantown Farmers' Market
The Morgantown Farmers’ Market hosts a variety of vendors that offer anything from fresh produce to baked goods, flowers and maple syrup each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The market takes place at the Morgantown Market Pavilion on Spruce Street and is a great way to support the Morgantown and greater communities.
To learn more, visit their website.
3. Black Bears Baseball Games
The West Virginia Black Bears are playing games all weekend.
This Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m., the Black Bears will take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to finish their series at the Monongalia County Ballpark.
This Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m., the Black Bears will face the Frederick Keys.
Single tickets for each event can be purchased here and vary by game. Saturday’s game is touted “Small Business Saturday” and will celebrate a few local businesses as a promotion.