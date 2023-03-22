Morgantown has welcomed back WVU students from break and there is plenty to do on and near campus.
For those looking for local activities, the DA recommends a local artisan market, a comedy show and a concert this weekend.
1. Rare Form Market Spring Fling
QUARTZ + COAL is hosting a Rare Form Market this Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at 270 Mylan Park Lane. The market will include live music, food, art, decor, apparel and more.
This event is open to all ages. Admission is free but the organizers ask those interested in going to RVSP on Facebook.
2. Getting Sketchy! with the M. T. Pockets Theatre Company
On Thursday, the M. T. Pockets Theatre Company will kick off its first showing of the comedy show "Getting Sketchy!" at 6:30 p.m.
Showings will also be held at 203 Parsons Street on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The show will feature six sketches from Christian Cox, four of which are making a debut. Tickets can be purchased on the theater company’s Facebook or at the door for $10.
1. Fret Buzz at Sabraton Station
A band from Southwest Pennsylvania will be coming to Sabraton Station on Saturday to deliver Morgantown a night full of rock and roll. They play a variety of classic and modern rock music beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information, head to Fret Buzz’s Facebook page.