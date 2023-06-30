Independence Day weekend has arrived with more fun activities in Morgantown. This week, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations.
1. The Comedy of Errors
This Friday, June 30 from 7-11:30 p.m., go see The Rustic Mechanicals, West Virginia’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, perform William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, located at 185 Garrett St. The Comedy of Errors is a play about lost twins who accidentally meet and is the “slapstick farce” of Shakespeare’s youth, according to the Folger Shakespeare Library.
A pre-show jam with the world tour band starts at 6:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free and bring your own chair for VIP seating on stage. To learn more, visit The Rustic Mechanicals Facebook page.
2. Independence Day Celebration
This Saturday, July 1 from 5-10:30 p.m., the Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater is hosting an Independence Day celebration with food truck vendors, live musical performances, face painting and more, including a fireworks display that will take place at 10 p.m. to wrap up the night of fun.
The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast will also perform.
The park will open to the public at 5 p.m. and admission to the event is free. To learn more, visit the allevents page.
3. RSW Morgantown Brew Pub BBQ Brawl
This Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m., Real Shoot Wrestling is coming to the Morgantown Brewing Company, located at 1291 University Ave. Come down for some brews, BBQ and ringside seats to a live brawl. Fireworks will follow the event at 10 p.m. in honor of Independence Day.
RSW has been putting on professional wrestling shows for over five years that provide a “one-of-a-kind experience,” according to the RSW YouTube channel.
Admission to the event is free. To learn more, visit the RSW Facebook page or the Morgantown Brewing Company website.