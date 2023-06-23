As the last weekend of June approaches, there are still tons of summer activities for you to enjoy. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a baseball game, a local theatre performance and a country concert.
1. West Virginia Black Bears Baseball Game
The West Virginia Black Bears will be taking on the Fredrick Keys at Monongalia County Ballpark in a three-game series from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25. The Black Bears are part of the MLB Draft League, a league that features college baseball players looking to garner attention from scouts for the upcoming MLB draft.
Friday and Saturday’s games will start at 7 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 4 p.m. Each game has a theme: Friday is fireworks night, Saturday is Star Wars night and Sunday is Kid’s Day. After the game Sunday, kids will be able to go onto the field and run the bases.
Unable to make it to the game? Listen to coverage of the Black Bears all season long on u92 the Moose. Pre-game coverage starts 30 minutes prior to the first pitch.
To buy tickets and view the whole Black Bears schedule, click here.
2. Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure
Tune in this Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Canady Creative Arts Center, located at 1436 Evansdale Dr., to see Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure.
Based on the original 1899 play, this classic mystery will take you on a breathtaking escapade through Victorian London. Partnering with the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts, the West Virginia Public Theatre looks to provide quality and professional programming. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Kit Lindsey Concert
Come see up-and-coming country singer Kit Lindsey perform at The Encore, located on 720 Powell Ave., Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Her music inspired by her Appalachian upbringing is a great vibe for a Saturday night.
Known for her single Appalachian Sunday, “A feminist twist on an old tale with a modern morally ambiguous lens – soars with emotion and simmers with tension,” according to a blog. See more information about tickets here.